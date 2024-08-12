MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.