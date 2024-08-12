MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,756,871. The company has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

