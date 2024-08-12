MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 773.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113,484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 95,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 173,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

