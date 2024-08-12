MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.76. 31,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

