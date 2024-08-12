MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $300,000 Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,397. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,728. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

