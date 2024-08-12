MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $313,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Saia were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.44.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.49. 4,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,250. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.58. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

