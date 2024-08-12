MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $367,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 483,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017,607 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.