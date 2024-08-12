MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,909. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

