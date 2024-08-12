MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Tobam raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 217.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.64. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

