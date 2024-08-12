MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after buying an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

