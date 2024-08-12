MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $166.29. 3,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on JKHY
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Trade Desk : Premium Digital Ad Demand Fuels Record Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.