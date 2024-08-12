MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $166.29. 3,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

