MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 184,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,979. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

