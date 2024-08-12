MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 149 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.29. 148,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,003. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.