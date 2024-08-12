MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 282 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.84. 17,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,852. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

