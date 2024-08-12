MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. 276,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,972. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

