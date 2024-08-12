MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,886 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.17. 33,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

