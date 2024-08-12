MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $406.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,554. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.70 and a 200 day moving average of $407.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

