MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,802. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.