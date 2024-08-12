MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.63.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

