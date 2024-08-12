Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,547,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

