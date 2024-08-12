Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $46.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

