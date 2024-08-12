Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

