Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 349,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $81,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

