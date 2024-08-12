Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.26. 349,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

