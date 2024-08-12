Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Montage Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Montage Gold stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

