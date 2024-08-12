Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Montage Gold Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Montage Gold stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.37.
About Montage Gold
