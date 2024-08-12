Morgan Stanley Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $33.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

