Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myomo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myomo by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

