Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,126 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NDAQ opened at $68.09 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

