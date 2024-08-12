National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

TSE OR opened at C$22.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$25.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

