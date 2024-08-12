Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NYAX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $755.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

