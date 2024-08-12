NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.58. NCR Voyix shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 164,026 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

