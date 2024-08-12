Needham & Company LLC Cuts D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target to $2.25

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QBTS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.82.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $0.86 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 962,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.