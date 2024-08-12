Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 452,753 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

