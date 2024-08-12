Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

