Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRLBF. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRLBF

Cresco Labs Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.