Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.04 on Monday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.