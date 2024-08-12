Needham & Company LLC Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.78.

SYNA opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

