Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 48.33. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nelnet will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

