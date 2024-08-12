New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 224,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,896,000 after acquiring an additional 633,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

