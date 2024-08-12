New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 78,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

