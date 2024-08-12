Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Lowered to $209.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NXST opened at $158.29 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.