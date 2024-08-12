NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.46 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

