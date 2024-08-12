Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

