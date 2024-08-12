Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in July

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.55. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.29 million. Nikon had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

