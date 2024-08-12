Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $24.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,570. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,563,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after buying an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,075,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,586,000 after acquiring an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

