Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $24.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,563,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after buying an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,075,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,586,000 after acquiring an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
