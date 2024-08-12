Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

