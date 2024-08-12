Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Nortech Systems Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ NSYS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.15.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
