Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Genasys stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genasys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 54.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

