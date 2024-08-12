Northland Securities Raises SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target to $6.00

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.87 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

