Northland Securities Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $50.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Five9 stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. Five9 has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

