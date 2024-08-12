Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $592.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $592.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NOC traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.40. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $506.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

